BT 'disappointed' after workers vote to strike

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's BT Group (BT.L) said it was disappointed that its workers in the Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted for strike action on Thursday after it awarded frontline staff an average pay rise of 5%, and up to 8% for those on the lowest salaries.

"Our job is to balance the competing demands of BT Group's stakeholders and that requires careful management, especially in a challenging economic environment," a spokesperson said.

"The result of the CWU's ballot is a disappointment but we will work to keep our customers and the country connected."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.