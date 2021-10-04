Skip to main content

BT expects to partner with Sky still on fibre- source

Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BT (BT.L) expects Sky to need to use the telecom provider as its partner for full fibre services, after a media report said the pay-TV group was set to back Virgin Media O2's fibre rollout, a person familiar with the situation said.

The report in the Sunday Telegraph sent shares in BT down 8% in early trading on Monday. However the source said that while Sky may keep its options open to take some volume to Virgin, it was still expected to use BT too.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

