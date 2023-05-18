BT meets expectations with 5% rise in full-year earnings















LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - BT Group (BT.L), Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, met market expectations with a 5% rise in full-year adjusted core earnings of 7.9 billion pounds ($10 billion) after growth in networks and consumer offset a decline in enterprise.

The group said on Thursday it expected to grow both revenue and core earnings on a pro forma basis this year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.