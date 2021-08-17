Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BT taps Crozier as next chairman for crucial period

Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - BT (BT.L) named Adam Crozier as its next chairman on Tuesday, tapping one of the most experienced corporate operators in Britain to oversee the group through a key transformational period in its 175-year history.

Crozier, who previously brought new strategies to broadcaster ITV (ITV.L), the Royal Mail (RMG.L) and the Football Association, will become chairman designate on Nov. 1 and chairman proper a month later, when Jan du Plessis retires.

He joins as the company embarks on its biggest infrastructure programme in its history, taking fast broadband fibre to 25 million premises by the end of 2026, and as it weighs partnering with investors on part of the build, and in its sports TV division.

He will also have to manage the new relationship with Patrick Drahi, a Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur who stunned investors in June when he announced that he controlled 12.1% of BT, making him the biggest shareholder.

BT said Crozier would bring his experience in running public and private companies to the British firm. "He has built a strong track record in turning around organisations and for his ability to build and lead successful management teams," it said.

Crozier will step down as chairman of online fashion retail ASOS (ASOS.L) on Nov. 29.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey and Michael Holden

