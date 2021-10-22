Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

K-pop megaband BTS drops Sony for Universal - WSJ

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album "BE(Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul, South Korea, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean megaband BTS has replaced Sony Music's (6758.T) Columbia Records with Universal Music Group (UMG.AS) as its distribution and marketing partner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the music group's manager.

The Grammy-nominated, seven-member band shot to global fame after the release of its English songs "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and others.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Journal reported.

Universal, whose other hit singers and catalogues include Justin Bieber and The Beatles, was spun off by France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) last month.

Hybe Co Ltd (352820.KS), which manages BTS, Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

