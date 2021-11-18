California approves Verizon deal to acquire TracFone Wireless
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it has approved Verizon Communications' (VZ.N) more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless after the companies agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions.
Under the agreement with the California regulator, TracFone or Verizon must participate in a U.S. program providing subsidized wireless service for low-income consumers for 20 years.
Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil (AMXL.MX), in a cash and stock deal.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.