Canada regulator demands answers from Rogers for network outage

The Rogers Building, the green-topped corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications is seen in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.

Rogers needs to provide a detailed account as to "why" and "how" the outage happened, and what measures the company is putting in place to prevent future outages, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.

The company has until July 22 to provide its responses, after which the CRTC will decide what additional measures need to be taken.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.