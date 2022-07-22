Canada watchdog requests more time to probe proposed sale of Freedom Mobile

The Shaw Communications logo is seen at their office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

OTTAWA, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's competition bureau said on Friday it needs more time to investigate the proposed sale of Shaw Communications Inc's (SJRb.TO) Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO).

Information about the sale that the bureau currently has does not address antitrust issues posed by Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw, the competition watchdog said in a statement.

The bureau said it is also requesting Canada's competition tribunal to question Quebecor's Videotron unit over the buyout of Freedom Mobile.

Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, wiriting by Ismail Shakil

