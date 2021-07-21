Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Canada's Rogers Communications beats quarterly revenue estimates

2 minute read

FILE PHOTO: Rogers Communications logos are seen above a booth during the media day at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a pick up in advertisement sales and as its cable business benefited from a pandemic-driven shift to remote work and entertainment.

The requirement of high-speed broadband networks to carry on remote work helped the telecom operator negate the slow recovery from its wireless business.

The return of live sport broadcasting also played a positive role in boosting the Toronto-based telecom operator's revenue.

The company's total revenue rose to C$3.58 billion ($2.82 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimates of C$3.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Earlier in March, Rogers said it would buy Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) for about C$20 billion ($16.02 billion), aiming to double down on its efforts to roll out 5G throughout the country.

Revenue for its cable unit, which includes internet, phone and cloud-based services, rose 5% during the quarter

Quarterly net income rose to C$302 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, from C$279 million, or 54 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2686 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 6:56 AM UTCNetflix growth plan tops Wall St watchlist as lockdown love fades

Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) plans to revive its slowing subscriber growth will be in focus when it reports second-quarter results on Tuesday, as lockdown binge-watching subsides and competition from Disney+ and HBO Max ramps up.

Media & TelecomOut of the 'bubble': foreign journalists grumble at no-reporting tour
Media & TelecomBiden softens tone on Facebook, urges action on vaccine misinformation
Media & TelecomAnalysis: SPAC u-turn mars Ackman's hedge fund pivot
Media & TelecomNorway's Telenor raises annual outlook as Asian markets expand