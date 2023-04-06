Canada's Rogers says wireless customers affected by utility outages

Corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications in Toronto
The Rogers Building, the green-topped corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications is seen in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

April 6 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) said on Thursday its customers in various parts of Canada are being impacted by electricity outages caused by the recent ice storm.

"Our wireless customers remain connected, however, some may notice a degradation of service with fewer available sites due to power outages," Rogers said in a tweet.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next