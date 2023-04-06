Canada's Rogers says wireless customers affected by utility outages















April 6 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) said on Thursday its customers in various parts of Canada are being impacted by electricity outages caused by the recent ice storm.

"Our wireless customers remain connected, however, some may notice a degradation of service with fewer available sites due to power outages," Rogers said in a tweet.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











