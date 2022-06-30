Cellnex offers stake to Deutsche Telekom as part of towers bid -sources

A woman carrying her phone passes by the logo of German telecommunication company "Deutsche Telekom" at the ITS World Congress 2021, a fair for intelligent transport systems, in Hamburg, Germany, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex (CLNX.MC) has offered Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) a small minority stake in its business as part of efforts to take control of the German firm's towers unit in a deal worth about 18 billion euros ($18.8 billion), sources told Reuters.

Cellnex, Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator, recently submitted a binding offer for Deutsche Funkturm GmbH (DFMG), Deutsche Telekom's towers business, four sources close to the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The bid plan, backed by with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), will also allow Deutsche Telekom to retain a minority stake in DFMG, one of the sources said.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has dropped out of the auction after initially seeking a strategic combination of its Frankfurt-listed towers business, Vantage Towers (VTWRn.DE), with Deutsche Telekom's DFMG, said a separate source familiar with Vodafone's strategy.

A Vodafone spokesperson said the company was exploring its options "including discussions with potential industrial partners".

Cellnex and Vantage Towers declined to comment. A Brookfield representative was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9588 euros)

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Pamela Barbaglia and Emma-Victoria Farr Additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik and Paul Sandle Editing by David Goodman

