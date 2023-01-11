Cellnex's CEO Tobias Martinez Gimeno steps down amid strategy shift

A telecom antenna of Spain’s telecom infrastructure company Cellnex is seen in Madrid, Spain, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spanish phone tower operator Cellnex (CLNX.MC) said on Wednesday its chief executive Tobias Martinez Gimeno resigned after the company had announced in November a strategy shift from expansion through acquisitions to focus instead on debt levels.

The resignation will take effect on June 3 and the company said it has put the necessary mechanisms in place for his succession.

Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro

