Cellnex's nine-month core earnings rise 45%, lowers 2022 guidance















BARCELONA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator, Spain's Cellnex (CLNX.MC), posted on Friday a 45% rise in nine-month core earnings, benefiting from its expansion process and a 46% revenue growth, but slightly lowered its full-year guidance.

While earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to 1.94 billion euros ($1.97 billion), it still reported a net loss of 255 million euros, wider than 145 million a year ago as its amortisation costs jumped 52% and financial costs from 2021 acquisitions rose 28%.

Cellnex slightly lowered its outlook for the year due to a delay in closing the purchase of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's (0001.HK) British assets, which it expected to have completed by June and was completed on Friday, Cellnex's chief financial officer Jose Manuel Aisa told Reuters.

It now expects 2022 EBITDA of 2.61-2.66 billion euros versus a prior estimate of 2.65-2.7 billion euros.

Cellnex expects 2022 revenue of 3.405-3.455 billion euros versus prior estimate of 3.46-3.51 billion euros. In the first nine months of the year, its revenues reached 2.6 billion euros.

Its 2025 outlook remains unchanged, expecting its EBITDA to exceed 3 billion euros and revenues to be above 4 billion euros and the company said it is committed to improve its credit rating.

($1 = 0.9849 euros)

Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip and Inti Landauro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.