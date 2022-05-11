Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to buy Redbox for 69 cents/shr

May 11 (Reuters) - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE.O) will buy Redbox Entertainment Inc (RDBX.O) in an all-stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday, creating a direct-to-consumer media platform.

Redbox stock fell sharply after the deal was announced and was last down 9.8% at $5, while Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's (CSSE) shares rose 1.7% to $8.05.

Redbox shareholders will get 0.087 of a CSSE class A common stock, or 69 cents, for each share held, based on CSSE's last close. The implied per share offer is at a discount to Redbox's last close of $5.60.

Redbox in its annual report had flagged concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern and was considering a number of alternatives including restructuring options. (https://bit.ly/3wkvZQP)

The combined company will retain the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment name and continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "CSSE".

The deal, which includes a $15 million termination fee, is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

