China revises draft rules on data security for industrial, telecoms sectors
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Thursday published revisions to draft rules on data security for the country's industrial and telecommunications sectors.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology first published the draft rules in September which are aimed at bolstering the country's new data security law. read more
Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam
