China revises draft rules on data security for industrial, telecoms sectors

A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Thursday published revisions to draft rules on data security for the country's industrial and telecommunications sectors.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology first published the draft rules in September which are aimed at bolstering the country's new data security law. read more

Reporting by Brenda Goh

