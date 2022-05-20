China says it is opposed to Canada ban on Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment

FILE PHOTO - A view shows a Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - Beijing said on Friday that it was opposed to Canada's plan to ban the use of 5G equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [RIC:RIC:HTW.UL] and ZTE Corp (000063.SZ).

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a briefing that China would take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese firms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing, writing by Eduardo Baptista Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.