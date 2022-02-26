Chris Licht set to run CNN after Discovery merger -source

The CNN logo stands outside the venue of the second Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate, in the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Executive producer Chris Licht will lead CNN after it is taken over by Discovery Inc (DISCA.O), succeeding Jeff Zucker, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

An announcement is expected as early as next week, according to the source.

Chris Licht is currently an executive producer of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Paramount Global's CBS network.

Industry newsletter Puck first reported the development.

Licht will run CNN as head of news for Warner Bros. Discovery and unlike Zucker, his purview will not extend to sports, the newsletter reported, citing sources.

Zucker resigned earlier this month, telling staff he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague. read more

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

