Cineworld to close all UK cinemas for queen's state funeral
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group (CINE.L), the world's second largest cinema operator, said it will close all of its UK cinemas on the day of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday.
"Those who have made bookings for this day (Sept. 19) will be contacted shortly," it said in an emailed statement.
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
