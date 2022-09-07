Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group (CINE.L) said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

The Chapter 11 filing, which can allow a company to stay in business and restructure its debt, involves Cineworld's U.S., UK and Jersey businesses.

Cineworld operates more than 9,000 screens across 10 countries and employs around 28,000 people.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.