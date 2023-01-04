Cineworld shuts down 23 of its theatres, plans more closures - Bloomberg News















Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cineworld (CINE.L) has shuttered 23 theatre sites since filing for bankruptcy protection last year and plans more closures, Bloomberg News reported, citing a legal adviser on Wednesday.

The closures so far represent about 5% of the company's theatre count in August, according to the report, which added the cinema chain now has 478 sites.

Cineworld did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes a day after Cineworld said it will focus on a sale of the group as a whole rather than individual assets.

The company, whose finances were also bled by aggressive expansion including its move into the United States, has warned that any restructuring or sale will result in significant dilution of equity interests with no guarantee of recovery for existing investors.

Separately, Bloomberg reported Cineworld may strike a new in-theater advertising deal with a company other than existing partner National CineMedia Inc (NCMI.O) in the very near future, citing the cinema operator's bankruptcy lawyer Josh Sussberg.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











