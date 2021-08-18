Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates on hybrid work demand

A man passes under a Cisco sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O)narrowly beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, thanks to higher demand for its cybersecurity and teleconferencing products as offices adapted to hybrid work.

However, shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 2.2% in extended trading.

Cisco has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network AnyConnect and cybersecurity products.

The company's revenue rose 8% to $13.1 billion in the quarter ended July 31, edging past estimates of $13.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income for the quarter rose to $3 billion, or 71 cents per share, from $2.6 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year ago.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

