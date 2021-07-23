Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Cleveland baseball team to change name to Guardians

2 minute read

July 23 (Reuters) - Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will change its name to the Guardians from the Indians starting next season, it said on Twitter on Friday, after having promised to give up a name that Native Americans view as disparaging.

The team, called the Indians for more than 100 years, started a search for a new name in December.

In 2018, it phased out its "Chief Wahoo" logo -- a cartoon figure with red skin, a toothy smile and a feather in his headband -- after it was criticized as a racist caricature.

A push to eliminate racially insensitive material intensified following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

Last July, Cleveland said it would consider a name change as the social unrest in the United States had underscored the need to improve as an organization on issues of social justice.

The National Football League's Washington team decided last July to retire its Redskins name and logo, which it has used since 1933 and which had long been criticized as racist by Native Americans. It now calls itself the Washington Football Team and says it will adopt a new name next year.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 12:36 AM UTCAT&T raises forecast for revenue, HBO Max as business recovers from pandemic

AT&T Inc (T.N) on Thursday raised its full-year financial forecast as the telecoms company emerged from the pandemic with more wireless and internet customers, and beat analyst estimates for phone subscribers and revenue in the second quarter.

Media & TelecomCleveland baseball team to change name to Guardians

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will change its name to the Guardians from the Indians starting next season, it said on Twitter on Friday, after having promised to give up a name that Native Americans view as disparaging.

Media & TelecomIndia's Reliance quarterly profit falls as expenses weigh
Media & TelecomEXCLUSIVE Vodafone exec emerges as favourite for SKY's top job in Italy - sources
Media & TelecomAndrew Lloyd Webber opens Drury Lane theatre after $80-million revamp