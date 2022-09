Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Media giant Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) on Wednesday doubled its share buyback authorization to $20 billion, after increasing it to $10 billion in January.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

