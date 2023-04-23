NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaving after probe over inappropriate relationship
April 23 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) said on Sunday NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is leaving the company following an investigation into a complaint of an inappropriate relationship.
Jeff Shell will depart the company effective immediately, Comcast added.
NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast.
"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.
Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide any details on who might succeed SHell.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.