NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaving after probe over inappropriate relationship

CEO of NBCUniversal Jeff Shell attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 6, 2022.















April 23 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) said on Sunday NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is leaving the company following an investigation into a complaint of an inappropriate relationship.

Jeff Shell will depart the company effective immediately, Comcast added.

NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.

Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide any details on who might succeed SHell.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington











