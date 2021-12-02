Daily Mail shareholder Majedie says Rothermere offer undervalues company

A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Leading Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGOa.L) shareholder Majedie Asset Management said on Thursday that a revised offer by the Rothermere family to buy out minority shareholders represented a 'significant discount' to its valuation.

Earlier, the controlling shareholders of the Daily Mail publisher increased the cash component of its offer to buy out other shareholders to 270 pence per share, representing a 5.9% increase on its original bid. read more

"It is our opinion that this revised offer announced today represents a significant discount to our appraisal value of the residual DMGT businesses," Majedie said in a statement.

Majedie said it owns 4.5% of the company, which would make it the fifth-biggest investor, according to Refinitiv data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.