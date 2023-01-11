Daily Mirror owner Reach warns on profit due to weak ad revenue















Jan 11 (Reuters) - Reach Plc (RCH.L) warned on Wednesday that its annual operating profit would come in below market expectations, as the British news publisher struggles with lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue due to weak digital and print advertising.

The owner of newspapers such as the Daily Mirror and Daily Express said operating profit for full-year 2022 would come in below analysts' forecast by mid-single digits percentage.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.