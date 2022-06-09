DAZN introduces premium accounts, tightens device rules in Italy

Internet streaming service DAZN's logo is pictured in its office in Tokyo, Japan March 21, 2017. Picture taken on March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Sport streaming app DAZN will introduce a premium subscription service and tighten rules on access to its services as it strives to boost revenue after a multi-billion euro deal to show top soccer games in the country.

Backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN last year won the right to screen Serie A live matches in Italy for three seasons with a 2.5 billion euro ($2.7 billion) bid, in one of the largest deals for the video-streaming service in Europe.

But the contract has proved challenging for DAZN, with the service experiencing technical outages at the start of last season while the company itself also complained about abuses of its password sharing policy and piracy.

DAZN said under its new standard subscription, entailing a 29.99 euro monthly fee, access to its video app will be limited to two devices.

Concurrent watching of the same live event will be allowed only if devices are connected to the IP address of the same household.

DAZN also said it would also introduce a 39.99 euro premium subscription, called DAZN Plus, which would allow up to two devices connect to the same live event from any location.

Premium subscribers would also be allowed to register up to six devices to the app.

DAZN's announcement comes when Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) is also seeking to cut the cost of its 1 billion euros distribution deal with the sport streaming service.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir and David Evans

