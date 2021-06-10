Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
DAZN rejects SKY bid for content deal in Italy including Serie A -sources

DAZN has rejected a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) bid from Italy's top TV player SKY (CMCSA.O) to host the sport streaming app's content, including Serie A matches, on SKY's platforms in Italy for the next three years, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

DAZN secured the right to screen all Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons for 2.52 billion euros, a deal which includes a distribution agreement with Italy' biggest phone group, Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

SKY and DAZN have a content-sharing agreement in place in Italy which expires at the end of this month.

DAZN struck a content-sharing deal last month with Sky Deutschland, Comcast's German pay TV arm. The partnership would enable viewers to watch DAZN's coverage of Bundesliga and Champions League soccer via its Sky Q platform while paying a single monthly bill.

Both SKY and DAZN declined to comment.

Bloomberg first reported DAZN had rejected SKY's offer late on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

