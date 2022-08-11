1 minute read
Deutsche Telekom CEO eyes majority stake in T-Mobile US
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acquiring a majority stake in T-Mobile U.S. is a priority for Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) chief executive Timotheus Hoettgas, he said on Thursday after the telecoms operator published its second-quarter results.
"This is our most important strategic project at present," Hoettgas said.
Deutsche Telekom currently holds a 48.4% stake in the company. This should increase to more than 50% in the medium term, he said.
Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel
