Deutsche Telekom CEO eyes majority stake in T-Mobile US

Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is pictured before the general shareholders meeting, the first in-person assembly in two years amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bonn, Germany April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acquiring a majority stake in T-Mobile U.S. is a priority for Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) chief executive Timotheus Hoettgas, he said on Thursday after the telecoms operator published its second-quarter results.

"This is our most important strategic project at present," Hoettgas said.

Deutsche Telekom currently holds a 48.4% stake in the company. This should increase to more than 50% in the medium term, he said.

