Deutsche Telekom introduces free-of-charge calls to Ukraine

A crow rests on the GSM mobile phone antennas of Deutsche Telekom AG atop the German telecoms giant's headquarters in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) is making calls and text messages to Ukraine free of charge, the German telecommunications company said on Friday in a move to support people with families in Ukraine after Russia's invasion the day before.

"We have no words for what is currently happening in Ukraine," the company said on Twitter.

The move extends to calls from landlines and mobile phones by private as well as business customers and roaming in Ukraine, Deutsche Telekom said.

The operator's Polish and U.S. subsidiaries, T-Mobile Polska and T-Mobile US, also said they had introduced similar offers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Nadine Schimroszik Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.