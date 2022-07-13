1 minute read
Deutsche Telekom to sell majority of towers business to N. American investors - Handelsblatt
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) will sell 51% of its tower business to a consortium of Canada's Brookfield and private equity group DigitalBridge, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday citing unnamed corporate sources.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Sims
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.