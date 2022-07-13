Deutsche Telekom to sell majority of towers business to N. American investors - Handelsblatt

1 minute read

Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) will sell 51% of its tower business to a consortium of Canada's Brookfield and private equity group DigitalBridge, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday citing unnamed corporate sources.

Reporting by Tom Sims

