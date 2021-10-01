Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Deutsche Telekom's Czech unit, others offer to settle EU antitrust charges

1 minute read

A crow rests on the GSM mobile phone antennas of Deutsche Telekom AG atop the German telecoms giant's headquarters in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) Czech mobile unit, 02 Czech Republic and Czech telecoms infrastructure provider Cetin have offered concessions to settle charges of restricting competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, issued the charges in 2019.

The companies offered to modernise the mobile network, set and review the financial conditions for unilateral network deployments and ensure cost-based pricing of any investments or services provided by the operator responsible for the shared network in that part of the country on behalf of the other operator, among others.

The Commission says it will make a final decision once third parties have provided feedback to the proposal.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

