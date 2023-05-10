Disney CEO wonders about continued investment in Florida's Walt Disney World Resort
May 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday responded to the company's ongoing legal battle with the state of Florida, by wondering aloud about the company's continued investment in the Walt Disney World Resort.
"The question is, does the state want us to invest more, employ more people and pay more taxes, or not?" Iger said during the company's investor call.
Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski Editing by Chris Reese
