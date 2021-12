A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Wednesday it had named board member Susan Arnold as its chairman.

Arnold succeeds Bob Iger, who is expected to leave the company later this month.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.