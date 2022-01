A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Wednesday it has named Rebecca Campbell as the lead for its new hub for international content creation to increase regional content for its streaming services.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

