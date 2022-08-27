Disney Star to broadcast ICC events in India to end of 2027

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Fans are seen in the stand before the match REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Disney Star will broadcast International Cricket Council (ICC) events in India after bagging the digital rights to both men's and women's global competitions through to the end of 2027, the sport's governing body announced on Saturday.

The ICC said in a statement that Disney Star won the rights following a single round, sealed-bid process, adding that the deal had yielded a "significant uplift" to the rights fee from the previous cycle.

The tender, bidding and evaluation process began in June.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years which has delivered an outstanding result for our Members and will support our ambitious growth plans," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said.

In June, Disney-owned Star India retained the television broadcast rights to the popular Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition for 235.75 billion Indian rupees ($3 billion) after a three-day online auction. read more

($1 = 79.9610 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.