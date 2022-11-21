Disney's Kareem Daniel to exit in planned restructuring















Nov 21 (Reuters) - Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger announced plans to restructure the company to place more decision-making in the hands of creative teams, he said in a staff email viewed by Reuters.

This will result in the reorganization of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and result in the departure of its chairman, Kareem Daniel.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter











