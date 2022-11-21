Disney's Kareem Daniel to exit in planned restructuring

Chairperson of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Kareem Daniel attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger announced plans to restructure the company to place more decision-making in the hands of creative teams, he said in a staff email viewed by Reuters.

This will result in the reorganization of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and result in the departure of its chairman, Kareem Daniel.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter

