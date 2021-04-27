Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Media & TelecomDowntown Music sells a catalog of 145,000 songs to Concord for $400 mln, sources say

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

New York-based Downtown Music Holdings is selling a 145,000-song catalog to music rights company Concord Music for about $400 million, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The talks to acquire the music copyright to songs including some performed by the likes of Adele, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce, David Bowie, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Marvin Gaye, began in January, the sources added.

California-based Concord, which is controlled by pension fund Michigan Retirement Systems, and Downtown Music announced the deal on Monday without disclosing the value.

Downtown Music has built the catalog over the past 14 years and will reinvest proceeds in the music services sector, which will become its core business.

CEO and founder Justin Kalifowitz told Reuters that the sale will help Downtown to be viewed as a neutral service provider to the artists, offering distribution, copyright management, marketing and financing for songwriters and artists.

The company has made seven acquisitions of music services businesses over the past two years.

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect that Downtown is selling a catalog of 145,000 songs instead of selling its entire catalog of songs.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 2:27 PM UTCSpotify launches podcast subscription platform to challenge Apple

Spotify (SPOT.N) launched on Tuesday a paid subscription platform for podcasters in the United States and plans to expand in other regions in the coming months, a week after Apple (AAPL.O) unveiled a similar service.

Media & TelecomNetflix joins virtual YouTuber boom
Media & TelecomDowntown Music sells a catalog of 145,000 songs to Concord for $400 mln, sources say

New York-based Downtown Music Holdings is selling a 145,000-song catalog to music rights company Concord Music for about $400 million, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Media & TelecomSpanish telcos welcome 40-year 5G licence windfall
Media & TelecomMultiChoice's Showmax invests in African content for growth