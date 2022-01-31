Dutch telco KPN's Q4 earnings up 4% as mobile revenues grow

KPN logo is seen at its headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN (KPN.AS) said on Monday its core profit rose 4% in the fourth quarter, as revenues from mobile services to consumers and companies grew.

KPN's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 584 million euros ($651.92 million) were in line with the average expectation of analysts in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.8958 euros)

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill

