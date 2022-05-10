EA to end video-gaming partnership with FIFA

An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 10 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) said on Tuesday it was ending its two decades of video-gaming partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA.

The move comes as the company plans to launch EA Sports FC in 2023, an interactive form of gaming in collaboration with more than 300 partners across the world of football.

Shares of EA, which is expected to report its quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday, fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.