Edward Rogers files petition in Canadian court to validate new board of Rogers Communications

A Rogers building, home of Rogers Communications in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

VANCOUVER, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Edward Rogers has filed a legal petition in a British Columbia court to validate his reconstituted board of Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), his spokesperson said on Tuesday, as a family fight over control of one of Canada's biggest telecoms companies deepens.

Rogers, son of late founder Ted Rogers, has been battling with his mother and two sisters over who should lead the company after he attempted to remove Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale in late September. read more

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver Editing by Chris Reese

