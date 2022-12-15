Ericsson to reach lower end of margin goal range by 2024
STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Thursday it was committed to reaching the lower end of its long-term target of a profit (EBITA) margin of 15-18% by 2024 as it outlined strategy to investors.
The company, one of the world's biggest suppliers of 5G wireless technology, said in a statement ahead of investor presentations in New York that it also aimed to generate free cash flow before M&A of 9-12% of sales in the same time frame.
Ericsson reported an EBITA margin of 11.2% for the third quarter as higher investment in technology, selling expenses and one-off costs weighed on profitability.
Last week, the Stockholm-based company announced it had struck a global deal with Apple(AAPL.O) to end a long-running legal battle over royalty payments over the use of 5G patents in iPhones that has dented profits and shares this year.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.