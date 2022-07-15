ESPN+ to hike monthly subscription by $3 - Variety

ESPN+ logo is displayed in this illustration taken on July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) sports streaming platform ESPN+ plans to raise its monthly subscription fee by $3 a month, a 43% hike, Variety reported on Friday.

The price of an ESPN+ subscription will rise to $9.99 per month starting Aug 23, according to the report, while the cost of an annual subscription will go up to $99.99 from $69.99. Subscribers will be notified next week, the report added.

Shares of Disney rose nearly 3% in afternoon trading.

ESPN+ last hiked its monthly and annual subscription fees in the United States in July last year. (https://reut.rs/3PiCbRG)

Disney was not immediately available for a comment.

Media companies have been searching for new ways to generate more revenue amid reduced ad spending and strong competition in the congested streaming market, with Disney betting on a strong comeback from live-sports streaming from a pandemic-led lull.

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), on the other hand, teamed up with Microsoft Corp for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as it looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan. read more

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

