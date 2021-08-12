EU brands Polish media bill 'a negative signal'

A protester holds a placard reading "Free media!" during a demonstration in defence of media freedom and against a proposed amendment to the country's broadcast media law regarding the share of foreign capital in Polish media, in Czestochowa, Poland August 10, 2021. Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country's lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal.

"Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against," the Vice President of the European Union's executive, Vera Jourova, who is responsible for media freedom, said on Twitter. "The draft Polish broadcasting law sends a negative signal."

On Wednesday, Polish lawmakers passed a bill that would strengthen a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters. read more

The opposition in Warsaw says the bill aims to gag the news channel TVN24, which is owned by U.S.-based media group Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) and is critical of the right-wing nationalist government.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by John Chalmers

