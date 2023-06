EU countries' decision to ban Huawei, ZTE from networks justified, EU's Breton says

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - Some EU countries' decision to ban Huawei (HWT.UL) and ZTE (000063.SZ) equipment from their telecoms networks are in line with the bloc's guidelines and are justified, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday.

"The Commission has just published a communication confirming that the decisions taken by certain member states to restrict or exclude completely Huawei and ZTE from their 5G networks are justified and in line with the toolbox," Breton told a press conference.

Breton has in recent weeks voiced concerns about some EU countries still having high risk components in their 5G core network and urged them to stick to EU guidelines adopted two years.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee











