Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

EU set to launch infringement procedure over Italian media law - paper

2 minute read

A Vivendi sign is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The European Commission is set to launch an infringement procedure against Italy over a media law potentially curbing Vivendi's (VIV.PA) interests in the country, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday.

The Commission in December raised questions over the validity of the law approved by Rome in November which allowed national communications regulator AGCOM to start a probe into Vivendi's Italian assets to evaluate whether these holdings are harmful to media plurality.

France's Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, holds a 29% stake in Italy's top commercial TV group Mediaset (MS.MI), and is also top investor in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) with a 24% holding.

In May, Mediaset and Vivendi, its second largest investor, ended years of legal sparring with an accord under which the French group will drastically cut its stake in the broadcaster. read more

Two legal sources close to Vivendi told Reuters that the opening of a infringement procedure would have no effect on the long-awaited deal reached between the two companies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 4:09 AM UTCBroadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G ramp up

Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.

Media & TelecomAustralian media fined $840,000 for gag order breach in Pell sex assault case
Media & TelecomAckman's Pershing Square in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music
Media & TelecomEU set to launch infringement procedure over Italian media law - paper
Media & TelecomAckman's Pershing Square unit confirms talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group