Media & Telecom

Europe needs to soften competition stance in telecoms sector, Telenor CEO says

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor, delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) hopes the European Commission will change its stance on competition in the telecoms sector and allow for more consolidation and thereby encourage investments in infrastructure, its top executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The European Commission needs to adopt a different view here, which allows for consolidation in the European context, or we will become more and more marginalised compared to other parts of the world," Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke said in an interview.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

