Eutelsat posts third-quarter sales in line with expectations















May 11 (Reuters) - Eutelsat (ETL.PA), the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, on Thursday reported third-quarter sales in line with expectations, supported by sustained growth in its fixed broadband and mobile connectivity divisions.

The company reported a 5.2% fall in quarterly revenue to 272 million euros ($299.4 million), against analysts' average estimate of 271 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The group confirmed its financial targets for fiscal 2022/23 and in longer term, including an annual adjusted discretionary free cash flow of 420 million euros. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi











