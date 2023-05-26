Ex-CBS shareholders reach proposed $167.5 mln settlement over Viacom deal















WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 26 (Reuters) - Former CBS shareholders reached a proposed $167.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that Shari Redstone, the daughter of late media magnate Sumner Redstone, pressured the company into an unfair merger that created ViacomCBS Inc, now known as Paramount Global, according to a court filing.

The settlement covers holders of Paramount Global and CBS Class B stock from Aug. 13, 2019 to Dec. 4, 2019, according to a filing in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware











