EXCLUSIVE Cisco to wind down business in Russia, Belarus
STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment maker Cisco will wind down its business in Russia and Belarus, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as the pace of Western companies departing accelerates.
The U.S. company stopped business operations, including sales and services, in the region in March.
