EXCLUSIVE Cisco to wind down business in Russia, Belarus

The logo of networking gear maker Cisco Systems Inc is seen during GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment maker Cisco will wind down its business in Russia and Belarus, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as the pace of Western companies departing accelerates.

The U.S. company stopped business operations, including sales and services, in the region in March.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Ken Li and John Stonestreet

